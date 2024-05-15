Open Menu

LESCO Rejects Social Media News About Net Metering

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM

LESCO rejects social media news about net metering

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has refuted the news circulating on the social media regarding net metering, clarifying that if a private company is charging extra charges, it has nothing to do with LESCO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has refuted the news circulating on the social media regarding net metering, clarifying that if a private company is charging extra charges, it has nothing to do with LESCO.

According to LESCO spokesman here on Wednesday, there was no truth in the news about net metering, adding that procedure of net metering is very simple and transparent, in which there is no scope for corruption as LESCO issues only NOC (No Objection Certificate) in respect of net meters, and the consumers can purchase net meters from any approved company. He made it clear that LESCO did not charge any charges except installation fee, citing that Rs.

1,220 per kw for domestic customers and Rs.1,810 per kw for commercial customers in respect of change of name and extension of offload.

He categorically made it clear that if a private company was charging extra charges, it has nothing to do with LESCO.

He asserted that NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) licence is not required for connection of 5 to 25 kV, and for connection up to 25 kV, application could be submitted in the relevant LESCO's division or sub-division. In case of any kind of complaint, he added, the LESCO Senior Engineer (SE) and Executive Engineer (XEN) concerned could be contacted.

Related Topics

Corruption Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Social Media Nepra Company Noc From LESCO

Recent Stories

Gujrat development projects case: Court again dela ..

Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, ..

4 minutes ago
 CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial dev ..

Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo

4 minutes ago
 Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in T ..

Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express

4 minutes ago
 ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalit ..

ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities

6 minutes ago
 Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Env ..

Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” hel ..

7 minutes ago
One shot dead, other killed in accident

One shot dead, other killed in accident

7 minutes ago
 SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet i ..

SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Manageme ..

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..

7 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distr ..

Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asi ..

Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship

4 minutes ago
 Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming ..

Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan