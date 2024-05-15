LESCO rejects social media news about net metering

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has refuted the news circulating on the social media regarding net metering, clarifying that if a private company is charging extra charges, it has nothing to do with LESCO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has refuted the news circulating on the social media regarding net metering, clarifying that if a private company is charging extra charges, it has nothing to do with LESCO.

According to LESCO spokesman here on Wednesday, there was no truth in the news about net metering, adding that procedure of net metering is very simple and transparent, in which there is no scope for corruption as LESCO issues only NOC (No Objection Certificate) in respect of net meters, and the consumers can purchase net meters from any approved company. He made it clear that LESCO did not charge any charges except installation fee, citing that Rs.

1,220 per kw for domestic customers and Rs.1,810 per kw for commercial customers in respect of change of name and extension of offload.

He categorically made it clear that if a private company was charging extra charges, it has nothing to do with LESCO.

He asserted that NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) licence is not required for connection of 5 to 25 kV, and for connection up to 25 kV, application could be submitted in the relevant LESCO's division or sub-division. In case of any kind of complaint, he added, the LESCO Senior Engineer (SE) and Executive Engineer (XEN) concerned could be contacted.