Man dies in Sanjawi firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Unknown gunmen shot dead a driver of truck at Shotkaat near Sanjawi area of Ziarat district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Kabir Shah was driving a truck when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him near Shotkaat area and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital by Levies force where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.