Man dies, one injures in firing incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man and another injured at Nawan Killi area of provincial capital on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victims were near standing Nawan Killi when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, one Muhammad Hazrat died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds and MuhibUllah received injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to civil hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.