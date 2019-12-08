UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies, One Injures In Firing Incident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 03:10 PM

Man dies, one injures in firing incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man and another injured at Nawan Killi area of provincial capital on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victims were near standing Nawan Killi when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, one Muhammad Hazrat died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds and MuhibUllah received injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to civil hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Died Man Sunday From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 8, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Local Press: Resilience spurring UAE’s economic ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

On Int. Civil Aviation Day: ICAO calls for realisi ..

16 hours ago

Man in Lebanon sets himself alight at protest: Red ..

15 hours ago

Trade volume of 200 US$ between Pakistan, Finland ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.