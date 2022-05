(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :A 30-year-old young man drowned in canal here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said that Muhammed Afzal, 30, was sitting on the railway track near Sambrial canal when he accidently slipped and drowned in the canalRescue 1122 divers have launched a search operation to find the body.