SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :A 42-year-old man drowned in Lower Jhelum canal in Phularwan police area on Saturday.

According to police sources here on Monday, Rao Rasheed of Phularwan was bathing inthe canal near Chakian Phularwan when he drowned in deep water.

The body could not be fished out till filing of the report, sources added.