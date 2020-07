KASUR, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was electrocuted to death in village Jajja Kalan near Sarai Mughal.

According to police here on Wednesday,Dilawar r/o chak no 30, was traveling on his tractor-trolley when he suddenly touched 11-kv electricity cables passing over the road.He received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Police started investigation.