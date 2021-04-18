UrduPoint.com
Man Found Dead

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 02:10 PM

Man found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :-:A man was found dead in a deserted place, in the limits of Samanabad police station on Sunday.

Police said that some passersby spotted the body of a 30-year-old man at College Road area and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

The identity of the body has yet to be established.

Apparently, the man was an addict as a syringe was found inserted in his body.

Investigation was underway.

