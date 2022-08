KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :A man was found dead at Gunj Shuhada graveyard in Mustafa Abad area near here on Saturday.

On information, Mustafa Abad police reached the spot and took the body into custody. The body has been identified as Kais Masih (25).

Reportedly, the man was addict and died due to non-availability of drugs.

The police have handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.