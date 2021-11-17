UrduPoint.com

Man Found Dead In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 03:33 PM

Man found dead in faisalabad

The body of an elderly man was recovered from a local canal in the area of Tarkhani police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The body of an elderly man was recovered from a local canal in the area of Tarkhani police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby spotted corpse of a 65-year-old man floating on surface of Gogeira branch canal, near Tarkhani area.

They informed Rescue 1122 as well as area police.

Rescue 1122 divers fished out the body and handed it over to the police which shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.

The deceased was identified as Zahid Bashir, resident of Nankana Sahib. Meanwhile, further investigation was in progress, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Progress Nankana Sahib Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

BISE to organize paintings contest on Iqbaliyat

BISE to organize paintings contest on Iqbaliyat

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns the restrictions by BJP ..

Pakistan strongly condemns the restrictions by BJP's Haryana govt

25 minutes ago
 Eurozone Annual Inflation Accelerates to 4.1% in O ..

Eurozone Annual Inflation Accelerates to 4.1% in October -Eurostat

11 minutes ago
 Turkey To Continue Lowering Interest Rate Despite ..

Turkey To Continue Lowering Interest Rate Despite Falling Lira - Erdogan

13 minutes ago
 Systematic brutalities can't suppress indigenous K ..

Systematic brutalities can't suppress indigenous Kashmiri struggle: Dr Moeed

13 minutes ago
 DC pays surprise visit to school

DC pays surprise visit to school

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.