Man found dead in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The body of an elderly man was recovered from a local canal in the area of Tarkhani police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby spotted corpse of a 65-year-old man floating on surface of Gogeira branch canal, near Tarkhani area.

They informed Rescue 1122 as well as area police.

Rescue 1122 divers fished out the body and handed it over to the police which shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.

The deceased was identified as Zahid Bashir, resident of Nankana Sahib. Meanwhile, further investigation was in progress, the spokesman added.