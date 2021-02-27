UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Gun Down Over Land Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 09:04 PM

Man gun down over land dispute

A man was gunned down over land dispute during an armed clash took place between the owners of two private housing societies within limits of Police Station Chontra here on Saturday.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A man was gunned down over land dispute during an armed clash took place between the owners of two private housing societies within limits of Police Station Chontra here on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Usman, resident of Kahuta.

A heavy contingent of police led by ASP Saddar Circle Saud Khan rushed to the scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of the eyewitnesses.

Tariq Mehmood, Site Incharge of a private housing society told police the armed guards of rival party launched armed attack to grab the land.

He alleged the armed men opened indiscriminate firing as a result crane operator Usman died on the spot.

Police, while taking action, lodged FIR against accused under sections 302/148/149/109/427 of PPC and began investigation.

ASP Saddar Circle Saud Khan, when contacted, confirmed that a man was killed during an armed clash between owners of two private housing societies. He said the killers would be arrested soon.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Police Police Station Died Man Circle Kahuta Saddar Saud FIR Housing

Recent Stories

Armenia's Pashinyan Says Will Submit Another Reque ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Information Secretary terms media fourth pil ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority celebrates 'Surprise ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan marks 2nd anniversary of 'Operation Swift ..

2 minutes ago

LDA intensifies drive against illegal housing sche ..

6 minutes ago

DG Rawalpindi Development Authority for expediting ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.