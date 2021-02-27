Man gun down over land dispute

A man was gunned down over land dispute during an armed clash took place between the owners of two private housing societies within limits of Police Station Chontra here on Saturday.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A man was gunned down over land dispute during an armed clash took place between the owners of two private housing societies within limits of Police Station Chontra here on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Usman, resident of Kahuta.

A heavy contingent of police led by ASP Saddar Circle Saud Khan rushed to the scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of the eyewitnesses.

Tariq Mehmood, Site Incharge of a private housing society told police the armed guards of rival party launched armed attack to grab the land.

He alleged the armed men opened indiscriminate firing as a result crane operator Usman died on the spot.

Police, while taking action, lodged FIR against accused under sections 302/148/149/109/427 of PPC and began investigation.

ASP Saddar Circle Saud Khan, when contacted, confirmed that a man was killed during an armed clash between owners of two private housing societies. He said the killers would be arrested soon.