Man Gunned Down In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 02:22 PM

Man gunned down in kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :A man was gunned down by unidentified assailants here in Nawahkot,Chunian.

Police said on Monday that 37-year-old Muhammad Arshad r/o Shamsabad was travelling on motorcycle along with two women when unidentified motorcycle riders opened fire on them.

Consequently, Arshad died on the spot.

However the accused managed to escape.

Police took the body into custody and shifted to THQ hospital.

The reason behind the killing could be monetary dispute, said police while further investigation was underway.

