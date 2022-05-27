UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Biting Off Uncle's Ear

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 08:51 PM

A man accused of having bitten off his maternal uncle's ear was arrested here on Friday, around two weeks after the offense was reported, said a police spokesman

A man accused of having bitten off his maternal uncle's ear was arrested here on Friday, around two weeks after the offense was reported, said a police spokesman.

Two weeks back, Muhammad Afzal had informed Jalilabad police that his nephew Muhammad Haris, accompanying others, had tortured his brother Muhammad Ajmal.

Haris attacked his maternal uncle Ajmal, bit on his ear and detached it from his body, Afzal had told police.

FIR was registered soon after the incident and in Friday, SHO Jalilabad Kaleem Chauhan, ASI Ansar Abbas acompanying police team arrested the main accused Haris.

