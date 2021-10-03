UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Making Threat Call To MNA

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 04:20 PM

Man held for making threat call to MNA

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a man for making call to a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Member National Assembly (MNA) threatening him of murder.

According to police sources, PPP MNA from the constituency NA-182 Mehr Arshaad Sial reported City Police that he was sleeping at his house situated at Inamabad Colony when an unknown man made him a telephone call through mobile number 0306-7879265 on September 21.

The caller threatened the MNA of murder soon.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

The police, on Sunday, arrested Mohsin Thaheem, a resident of Khanpur Bagga who was a truck driver by profession.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder National Assembly Police Mobile Threatened Driver Man Khanpur September Sunday From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-182

Recent Stories

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

21 minutes ago
 Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner ..

Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World Cup in Pakis ..

34 minutes ago
 France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

36 minutes ago
 UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveri ..

UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Rwandan President inaugurates his country’s pavi ..

Rwandan President inaugurates his country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Sharjah, Guatemala explore strengthening economic ..

Sharjah, Guatemala explore strengthening economic ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.