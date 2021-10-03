Man held for making threat call to MNA

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a man for making call to a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Member National Assembly (MNA) threatening him of murder.

According to police sources, PPP MNA from the constituency NA-182 Mehr Arshaad Sial reported City Police that he was sleeping at his house situated at Inamabad Colony when an unknown man made him a telephone call through mobile number 0306-7879265 on September 21.

The caller threatened the MNA of murder soon.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

The police, on Sunday, arrested Mohsin Thaheem, a resident of Khanpur Bagga who was a truck driver by profession.