Man Injured After Putting Resistance In Robbery Bid

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Man injured after putting resistance in robbery bid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Some unidentified people wounded a bike rider after putting resistance in a robbery bid.

Peer Bakhsh, 30, s/o Muhammad Bakhsh, basti bhagat wala, mouza bait of Alipur received head injuries through some sharp- edged weapon by the culprits, according to rescuers.

He was shifted to DHQ hospital for treatment where he was in stable condition.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed and registered FIR against unknown accused persons.

Investigation was underway and the police claimed that the victim would be provided justice soon.

