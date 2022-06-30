Man injures wife, kids over domestic dispute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :A person opened fire and injured his wife and two kids over domestic dispute at Shujabad area here on Thursday.

According to the rescue officials, a person namely Tahir, a resident of Talkoot school Shujabad, had domestic dispute with his family.

In a fit of rage, he opened fire and injured his wife and two kids including Asma wife of Tahir, Hijab and Abdul Hadi.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital, Shujabad.