Man Killed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:40 PM

Man killed

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :A man was killed when a speeding bus ran over him near Dina Nath,Phoolnagar.

According to Rescue-1122 here on Monday, bus driver Noor-ul-hassan r/o Satghar, Okara was quarreling with another bus driver on road when their buses hit each other.

Meanwhile, a speeding bus coming from back side crushed to death Noor.

Police seized the bus,however, the accused driver managed to escape from the scene.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Police started investigation.

