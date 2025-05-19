Man killed, another receive injuries over land dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A farmer on Monday was killed and another injured in exchange of fire between two groups over a land dispute.

The police spokesman said that the incident took place in the Jiwana Shareef area under Qila Didar Singh police station.

A man, namely Yusuf Warrich, got critical injuries as his rival groups opened indiscriminate firing when he was working in the field with others, he said, adding he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Another person received injuries in the incident, the spokesman said.

The police registered a case and started an investigation.

