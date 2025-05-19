Man Killed, Another Receive Injuries Over Land Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 02:10 PM
NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A farmer on Monday was killed and another injured in exchange of fire between two groups over a land dispute.
The police spokesman said that the incident took place in the Jiwana Shareef area under Qila Didar Singh police station.
A man, namely Yusuf Warrich, got critical injuries as his rival groups opened indiscriminate firing when he was working in the field with others, he said, adding he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.
Another person received injuries in the incident, the spokesman said.
The police registered a case and started an investigation.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed, another receive injuries over land dispute5 minutes ago
-
Armed robbers snatch motorbike, cash, valuables from trader's family5 minutes ago
-
Six of a family killed in armed attack by rivals15 minutes ago
-
Three children die after consuming toxic sweets in Nowshera25 minutes ago
-
CDA clarifies Tayyip Erdogan Interchange maintenance was routine work25 minutes ago
-
Free camp for patients with hearing loss on May 2625 minutes ago
-
22 netted over violations35 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests three smugglers with over 516 kg of drugs35 minutes ago
-
Pakistani army shatters Indian nefarious designs in region: AJK President.35 minutes ago
-
Wildfire erupts in Margalla Hills, efforts underway to contain blaze35 minutes ago
-
149 suspects held as Dera police conduct district-wide operation35 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives Karachi on day long visit45 minutes ago