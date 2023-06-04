UrduPoint.com

Man Killed By His Wife In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 07:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :A man was axed to death by his wife and brother in laws on some domestic issues at Miana Gondal area under the jurisdiction of Gondal police station here on Sunday.

Police said that Munir (53) r/o Miana had love marriage with Zaitoon bibi (49) r/o Miana twenty years ago and had six children.

On the day of incident after a brawl she along with her brothers Aman ullah and Furqan ullah killed him in axe attack.

Further investigation was under way.

