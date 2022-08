(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :A man was killed in an accident near here on Friday.

The Rescue 1122 said a motorcyclist collided with a calf which suddenly appeared on the road near Chak No 240 on Jaranwala-Syedwala Road.

As a result, he died on the spot who was identified as Liaqat Ali of Chak No 352-GB.

The body was sent to a mortuary at the THQ hospital.