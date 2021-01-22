UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Accident In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 04:53 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed after being hit by a tractor trolley on Satyana Road here on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, 27-year-old Altaf was on his way when a rashly driven tractor trolley hit and killed him.

The Rescue shifted the body to the Allied Hospital. Later, the police handed over the body to thefamily after legal procedure.

