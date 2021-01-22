Man killed in accident in faisalabad

A man was killed after being hit by a tractor trolley on Satyana Road here on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, 27-year-old Altaf was on his way when a rashly driven tractor trolley hit and killed him

The Rescue shifted the body to the Allied Hospital. Later, the police handed over the body to thefamily after legal procedure.