Man Killed In Brawl

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Man killed in brawl

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) A man was gunned down by his rivals in a brawl here in Piplan area, situated under the jurisdiction of Piplan Police Station, here on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Nadir (49) of Piplan area had a brawl with his rivals including Muhammad Mukhtar and Muhammad Sameer on some issue. Later, the accused shot him dead.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for fulfilling legal requirements.

