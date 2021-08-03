Man killed in car-bike collision

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A man killed after the motorcycle he was driving was hit by a speedy car on Indus highway in front of Jampur grid station on Tuesday, police said.

Asadullah Bhutta was going to a private college where he used to run a canteen when a speedy car hit his bike and ran him over causing his death on the spot.

The car driver escaped soon after the accident.

Police have taken the car into custody and started investigations against the car driver.