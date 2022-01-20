UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Dacoity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Man killed in dacoity

The robbers killed a man over resistance during a dacoity near Khurrianwala on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The robbers killed a man over resistance during a dacoity near Khurrianwala on Thursday.

According to the police, the dacoits entered the house of Imran in Chak No 74-RB near Khurrianwala and held the family hostage. The accused shot dead Imran when he put upresistance, and fled.

The police reached the spot and started investigation.

