Man killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :A man was killed when a speeding dumper hit the car near Mangni village in the jurisdiction of Bhagtanwala police station here on Tuesday.

Police said the deceased car driver was identified as Nauman of Shahnikadr village.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

Case was registered against the dumper driver.