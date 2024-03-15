Man Killed In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a Mazda truck at Jasarwala Daska Road, here on Friday morning.
According to Rescue spokesperson, 45-year-old Shabbir was killed on-the-spot after his bike was hit by Mazda truck near Rehmat City. His body was shifted to THQ Hospital Daska by Rescue-1122.
