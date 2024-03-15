Open Menu

Man Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Man killed in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a Mazda truck at Jasarwala Daska Road, here on Friday morning.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 45-year-old Shabbir was killed on-the-spot after his bike was hit by Mazda truck near Rehmat City. His body was shifted to THQ Hospital Daska by Rescue-1122.

Related Topics

Road Man Daska Mazda

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi secure bail in ci ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi secure bail in cipher case

34 minutes ago
 PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

2 hours ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

2 hours ago
 IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

16 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

16 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

16 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

16 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan