Man killed in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a Mazda truck at Jasarwala Daska Road, here on Friday morning.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 45-year-old Shabbir was killed on-the-spot after his bike was hit by Mazda truck near Rehmat City. His body was shifted to THQ Hospital Daska by Rescue-1122.