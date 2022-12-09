- Home
Man Killed In Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 10:10 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :A man was killed in truck-motorcycle collision near Bulu,Khushab bypass here on Friday.
Police said that the victim was identified as-- Muhammad Mumtaz (45) r/o Noorpur Thal.
The body was shifted to nearby hospital for autopsy while further investigation was under way.
