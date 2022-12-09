UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Man killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :A man was killed in truck-motorcycle collision near Bulu,Khushab bypass here on Friday.

Police said that the victim was identified as-- Muhammad Mumtaz (45) r/o Noorpur Thal.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital for autopsy while further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Man Khushab Noorpur Thal

Recent Stories

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarizat ..

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarization through democratic means

4 minutes ago
 Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Maso ..

Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Masood Khan

12 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes to end using corruption for politica ..

PM emphasizes to end using corruption for political victimization

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2022

48 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

53 minutes ago
 'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologi ..

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologizes over corruption allegation ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.