Man killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :A man was killed in truck-motorcycle collision near Bulu,Khushab bypass here on Friday.

Police said that the victim was identified as-- Muhammad Mumtaz (45) r/o Noorpur Thal.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital for autopsy while further investigation was under way.