Man killed on road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A truck killed a 40-year-old man on Vehari Road near Syam City on Monday.

The Rescue 1122 said the deceased was identified as Shahid Naseer who

died on the spot due to severe injuries.

The Rescue-1122 informed the police which handed over the body to the family

after completing legal formalities.