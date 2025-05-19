Man Killed On Road
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A truck killed a 40-year-old man on Vehari Road near Syam City on Monday.
The Rescue 1122 said the deceased was identified as Shahid Naseer who
died on the spot due to severe injuries.
The Rescue-1122 informed the police which handed over the body to the family
after completing legal formalities.
Recent Stories
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Law minister reviews facilities in Kohat jail6 minutes ago
-
First semester exams begin smoothly at Sindh University6 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road6 minutes ago
-
Solarization of Tank police offices launched6 minutes ago
-
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure and innovation16 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousuf hails armed forces’ swift response, vows economic victory under PM Shehbaz16 minutes ago
-
PM laptop scheme deadline extended: students get a second chance26 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another receive injuries over land dispute36 minutes ago
-
Armed robbers snatch motorbike, cash, valuables from trader's family36 minutes ago
-
Six of a family killed in armed attack by rivals46 minutes ago
-
Three children die after consuming toxic sweets in Nowshera56 minutes ago
-
CDA clarifies Tayyip Erdogan Interchange maintenance was routine work56 minutes ago