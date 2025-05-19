Open Menu

Man Killed On Road

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Man killed on road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A truck killed a 40-year-old man on Vehari Road near Syam City on Monday.

The Rescue 1122 said the deceased was identified as Shahid Naseer who

died on the spot due to severe injuries.

The Rescue-1122 informed the police which handed over the body to the family

after completing legal formalities.

Recent Stories

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

1 hour ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

6 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

19 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

2 days ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan