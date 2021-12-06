Man Killed On Road In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road accident in Bhera police limits on Monday.
The police said Muhammad Sharif was going back home on his motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him from behind near Malkawali village.
As a result, he died on-the-spot while the driver fled.
Police have registered a case.