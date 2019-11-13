UrduPoint.com
Man Killed Over Domestic Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

Man killed over domestic dispute

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) ::A cultivator was killed over a domestic dispute in the area of Kot Pehlawan here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a cattle of Babar Hussain etc strayed into the fields of Shahid Hussain which was took by him at his dera.

In retaliation, Babar Hussain, Tasawar, Qamar Zaman and others raided the dera of Shahid Hussain and attacked with club and killed him on the spot.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

