Man Killed Over Land Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Man killed over land dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :A man was gunned down by his cousin over land dispute in Bhabhra police limits here on Monday.

Police said Muhammad Aqeel (56) r/o Bhabhra area had a land dispute with his cousin Muhammad Wasim .On the day of incident,Wasim shot his cousin dead after exchanging harsh words over the issue.

Police shifted the body to nearby hospital and started investigation.

