Man Killed, Three Injured In Van, Tractor Collision
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 11:50 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) One man was killed and three others sustained injuries when a van collided with a
tractor-trolley on Mondka Road near Basti Bikan Wali, rescue officials
confirmed on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Mustafa, 35, while the injured were Ahsan, 35, of
Muzaffargarh; Abdul Rehman, 53, of Shah Jamal; and Abdul Rehman, 55.
The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for
medical treatment.
Police reached the scene while the driver fled the scene, and police launched
an investigation.
