Man Killed, Three Sustained Critical Injuries In Accident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 10:54 PM

Man killed, three sustained critical injuries in accident

A man was killed while three others sustained injuries in a road traffic accident on Chakbeli Khan Road, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A man was killed while three others sustained injuries in a road traffic accident on Chakbeli Khan Road, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 reached at the spot and conducted rescue operation.

A man was killed while three others injured when a speeding van collided with a motorcycle at Jorian Stop on Chakbeli Road.

The victims were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital DHQ where the deceased was identified as Adeel Arif (35) and injured as Ariza Tanveer (27), Zain Adil (23), Muhammad Umair (1.5 years).

However, the condition of the child was stated critical.

