UrduPoint.com

Man Killed, Woman Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Man killed, woman injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed and a woman was injured in a road accident near here on Thursday.

Rescue sources said that 52-year-old Shafique, along with his spouse Farzana, residents of Chotti Unasi, Narwala Road was going on a motorcycle when they were hit by a vehicle near Thikriwala police station on Jhang Road.

Consequently, Shafique died on-the-spot while Farzana suffered critical injuries. She was rushed to Allied hospital.

The body was handed over to heirs.

Related Topics

Injured Police Station Road Vehicle Died Road Accident Jhang Women

Recent Stories

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among ..

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders

20 minutes ago
 â€˜Deliverooâ€™ enables users to support â€˜1 Bill ..

â€˜Deliverooâ€™ enables users to support â€˜1 Billion Meals Endowmentâ€™ campaig ..

52 minutes ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

1 hour ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

2 hours ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

2 hours ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.