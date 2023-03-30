Man killed, woman injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed and a woman was injured in a road accident near here on Thursday.

Rescue sources said that 52-year-old Shafique, along with his spouse Farzana, residents of Chotti Unasi, Narwala Road was going on a motorcycle when they were hit by a vehicle near Thikriwala police station on Jhang Road.

Consequently, Shafique died on-the-spot while Farzana suffered critical injuries. She was rushed to Allied hospital.

The body was handed over to heirs.