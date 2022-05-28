UrduPoint.com

Man Killed,son Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 01:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :A man was killed while his minor son suffered injuries in a road accident near Chak Jhumra.

Rescue-1122 said here on Saturday that Abdul Rasheed (40) along with his son Hussain (4) was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler near chak 188-RB.

Consequently, Rasheed died on the spot while Hussain sustained injuries.

The victims were shifted to hospital,said Rescue 1122.

Meanwhile, body of a suspected drug addict was found alongside Khurrianwala-Jaranwala road.The deceased was later identified as Haq Nawaz s/o Allah Ditta r/o chak 77.

Police took the body into custody.

