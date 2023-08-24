Open Menu

Man Kills Elder Brother

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Man kills elder brother

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :A man killed his elder brother, accusing him of jewellery theft, here in Dab Bloachaan area under the jurisdiction of Piplan Police Station on Thursday.

Police said that Saber (44) charged his elder brother Ameer Mukhtar (56) with theft of jewellery worth millions of rupees. On the day of the incident, he shot him dead after exchange of harsh words.

Further investigation was under way.

