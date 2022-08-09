Man kills his brother over land dispute in Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :A man shot dead his brother over a land dispute at Notal area of Nasirabad district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, an accused allegedly opened fire on his brother namely Muhammad Arif over a land dispute and fled from the scene at Rabi Canal area.

As a result, Arif died on the spot after receiving serious bullet injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.