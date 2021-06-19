Man kills wife in sargodha

A man shot his wife dead over a domestic dispute, in the limits of Mela police station

Police said on Saturday that Firdous Bibi exchanged harsh words with her spouse Yousaf over a domestic issues.

In a fit of rage, Yousaf shot at and killed his wife and fled the scene. The victim was the mother of three kids.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

Further investigation was underway.