Man Shot Dead, 2 Injured Over Business Deal In Miawali

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 12:40 PM

Man shot dead, 2 injured over business deal in Miawali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down while two others injured in an incident of firing in Essa Khel police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that Touseef Shah, 44 resident of Wahndi Piraan Tehsil Essa Khel started business of purchase of agricultural commodities with Nawab Siraj of Esa Khel.

Unfortunately they faces loss in business. On this they quarreled over the division of loss and in a fit of rage the accused Nawab Siraj shot dead Touseef Shah and injured his two friends including Habresh and Ansheer and fled away from the scene.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem .

Police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

