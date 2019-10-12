Man shot dead in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :A man was shot dead over family dispute, in the limits of Sillanwali police station.

Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Arif of chak 133/SB, Sillanwali quarreled with his sister-in-law Waseem for divorcing his sister.

In a fit of grudge, Arif shot at and killed Waseem when he was working at his barber shop and fled.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Police are looking into the matter.