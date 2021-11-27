Man shot dead over enmity in sargodha

A man was killed over an old enmity, in the limits of Jouharabad police station here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity, in the limits of Jouharabad police station here on Saturday.

Police said that the incident took place at block no 4 of Jouhrabad City, when unidentified three armed people riding on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at Samiullah (32), and killed him on the spot.

The accused managed to escape while the police shifted the body to a mortuary.

Further investigation was under way, said police.