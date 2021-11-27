UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead Over Enmity In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 03:37 PM

Man shot dead over enmity in sargodha

A man was killed over an old enmity, in the limits of Jouharabad police station here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was killed over an old enmity, in the limits of Jouharabad police station here on Saturday.

Police said that the incident took place at block no 4 of Jouhrabad City, when unidentified three armed people riding on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at Samiullah (32), and killed him on the spot.

The accused managed to escape while the police shifted the body to a mortuary.

Further investigation was under way, said police.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Man

Recent Stories

S.Korea reports 4,068 more COVID-19 cases, second- ..

S.Korea reports 4,068 more COVID-19 cases, second-highest daily figure

1 minute ago
 One dead as powerful storm batters UK

One dead as powerful storm batters UK

1 minute ago
 73 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punjab ..

73 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punjab

1 minute ago
 Riiber wins Nordic combined World Cup season opene ..

Riiber wins Nordic combined World Cup season opener in Ruka

4 minutes ago
 6 judges sworn in before Mansour bin Zayed

6 judges sworn in before Mansour bin Zayed

9 minutes ago
 UNICEF Has No Plans to Evacuate Staff From South A ..

UNICEF Has No Plans to Evacuate Staff From South Africa Amid Spread of New COVID ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.