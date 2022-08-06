Man shot dead over family dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a firing incident here in Piplan police limits on Saturday.

Police said Sanaullah, of Piplan had a dispute with his cousin Abdul Rehman over some family matter.

On the day of incident accused Sanaullah shot dead Abdul Rehman and fled.

Reportedly, police reached the spot and handed over the body to heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered while further investigation was under way.