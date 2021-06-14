UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Killed, Other Injured

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Man shot killed, other injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Some unidentified armed attackers on Monday shot killed a man, leaving other injured over unknown reasons near the area of Sariab Mill, Quetta.

According to police sources, Takri Hamza (40) and other on their way back when some unidentified armed attackers intercepted them near Sariab Mill area and opened indiscriminate firing at them.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving number of bullets and other critically injured.

The attackers, however, managed to flee away from the scene.

The body of the deceased and the injured were shifted to Shekh Zayed Hospital.

Later, the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

The relative of the victims staged a protest demonstration and blocked the Road near Sariab Mill area against the incident.

They demanded before the provincial government to arrest the attackers as soon as possible.

After successful negotiations with protesters, the police managed to open the road for routine traffic.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Protest Quetta Police Road Died Traffic Man From Government

Recent Stories

Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launches &#039;Piece o ..

22 minutes ago

New collaborative effort to prepare Emirati youth ..

1 hour ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed first donor for &#039;My Bloo ..

1 hour ago

Daman launches ambitious new business strategy as ..

1 hour ago

Shandur Polo Festival-2021 cancelled due to corona ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' attacks on KSA ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.