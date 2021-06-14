Man shot killed, other injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Some unidentified armed attackers on Monday shot killed a man, leaving other injured over unknown reasons near the area of Sariab Mill, Quetta.

According to police sources, Takri Hamza (40) and other on their way back when some unidentified armed attackers intercepted them near Sariab Mill area and opened indiscriminate firing at them.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving number of bullets and other critically injured.

The attackers, however, managed to flee away from the scene.

The body of the deceased and the injured were shifted to Shekh Zayed Hospital.

Later, the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

The relative of the victims staged a protest demonstration and blocked the Road near Sariab Mill area against the incident.

They demanded before the provincial government to arrest the attackers as soon as possible.

After successful negotiations with protesters, the police managed to open the road for routine traffic.