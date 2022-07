(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :A man was stabbed to death, in the precincts of Sajid Shaheed station.

Police said on Sunday the incident took place at Javed colony where Ijaz and his accomplices killed Muhammad Aslam (50) with a sharp edged weapon and fled the scene.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Police were looking into the matter.