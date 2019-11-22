Managers Of 4 Hotels Booked In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:40 PM
The police have registered cases against managers of four hotels on the charge of violation of one-dish and Marriage Act, here on Friday
Police spokesman told APP that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Zoha Shakir conducted surprise checking of marriage halls, restaurants and hotels and found 4-hotel violating one-dish and Marriage Act.
The AC reported the violation to the area police for registeration of cases against hotel managers.
Further investigation was under way.