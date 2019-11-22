UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Managers Of 4 Hotels Booked In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Managers of 4 hotels booked in Faisalabad

The police have registered cases against managers of four hotels on the charge of violation of one-dish and Marriage Act, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The police have registered cases against managers of four hotels on the charge of violation of one-dish and Marriage Act, here on Friday.

Police spokesman told APP that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Zoha Shakir conducted surprise checking of marriage halls, restaurants and hotels and found 4-hotel violating one-dish and Marriage Act.

The AC reported the violation to the area police for registeration of cases against hotel managers.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Marriage

Recent Stories

Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation ..

6 minutes ago

Iraqi Kurdistan Not Considering Closing Border Wit ..

6 minutes ago

History remebers those who serve humanity: Govern ..

6 minutes ago

Lahore Police held flag march

6 minutes ago

Iraqi Kurdistan Estimates Up to 20,000 IS Fighters ..

12 minutes ago

US Does Nothing Illegal by Securing Syria's Oil Fi ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.