Managers of 4 hotels booked in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The police have registered cases against managers of four hotels on the charge of violation of one-dish and Marriage Act, here on Friday.

Police spokesman told APP that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Zoha Shakir conducted surprise checking of marriage halls, restaurants and hotels and found 4-hotel violating one-dish and Marriage Act.

The AC reported the violation to the area police for registeration of cases against hotel managers.

Further investigation was under way.