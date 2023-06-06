UrduPoint.com

Mandviwalla Visits Ethopian Embassy

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Mandviwalla visits Ethopian Embassy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Senator Saleem Mandviwalla visited the Embassy of Ethiopia in Islamabad.

Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula" welcomed the Senator, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities in various sectors of both sides were discussed.

It was agreed upon in the meeting to increase exchanges of Parliamentary & trade delegations and bilateral trade cooperation.

Senator Mandviwalla also hailed the ambassador of Ethiopia on opening a full-fledged embassy of Ethiopia in Islamabad that would help to promote trade and economic relations.

The Ethiopian Ambassador expressed his desire to work with the Government of Pakistan to further strengthen the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla also invited the ambassador to visit the Senate of Pakistan and hold a meeting with the Pak-Ethopia Parliamentary Friendship Group in Senate.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate Visit Ethiopia Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announce ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces new standards for non-member ..

3 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler briefed about Dubai&#039;s Awqaf an ..

Fujairah Ruler briefed about Dubai&#039;s Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree dissolving 4th ordinar ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree dissolving 4th ordinary session of SCC

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to SMA

34 minutes ago
 MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption ..

MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption, sustainable practices

1 hour ago
 Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihad ..

Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihadâ€™s Pilot Challenge Undefined

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.