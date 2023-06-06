Mandviwalla visits Ethopian Embassy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Senator Saleem Mandviwalla visited the Embassy of Ethiopia in Islamabad.

Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula" welcomed the Senator, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities in various sectors of both sides were discussed.

It was agreed upon in the meeting to increase exchanges of Parliamentary & trade delegations and bilateral trade cooperation.

Senator Mandviwalla also hailed the ambassador of Ethiopia on opening a full-fledged embassy of Ethiopia in Islamabad that would help to promote trade and economic relations.

The Ethiopian Ambassador expressed his desire to work with the Government of Pakistan to further strengthen the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla also invited the ambassador to visit the Senate of Pakistan and hold a meeting with the Pak-Ethopia Parliamentary Friendship Group in Senate.