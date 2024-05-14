Mangla Refurbishment Project To Add Additional 310 MW Electricity To National Grid
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The power generation capacity of Mangla Hydel Power Station will increase from 1000 megawatts (MW) to 1310 MW after the completion of the Mangla Refurbishment Project.
Sources told APP here that after the completion of the project, the average annual generation will also jump from 5 billion units to 6.6 billion units.
Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is executing the project with an approved PC-I cost of Rs.52.224 billion.
USAID is providing US$150 million as a grant and AFD France is providing Euro 90 million as a loan for the project, while the rest of the amount is being arranged by WAPDA through loans and from its resources, they said.
The Project is being carried out in various phases, wherein the generating units are to be refurbished by closing down one tunnel (two generating units) at a time. Refurbishment of the first two units had already been completed in 2022, while refurbishment of all 10 generating units is likely to be accomplished by the year 2027-28 in a phased manner.
Meanwhile, WAPDA has also awarded contract Package III C amounting to $ 6.28729 million for the design and supply of two 220 KV, 168.75 MVA Generator Step-up (GSU) Transformers for Unit No. 9 and 10 of Mangla Refurbishment Project.
