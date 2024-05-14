Open Menu

Mangla Refurbishment Project To Add Additional 310 MW Electricity To National Grid

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Mangla Refurbishment project to add additional 310 MW electricity to national grid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The power generation capacity of Mangla Hydel Power Station will increase from 1000 megawatts (MW) to 1310 MW after the completion of the Mangla Refurbishment Project.

Sources told APP here that after the completion of the project, the average annual generation will also jump from 5 billion units to 6.6 billion units.

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is executing the project with an approved PC-I cost of Rs.52.224 billion.

USAID is providing US$150 million as a grant and AFD France is providing Euro 90 million as a loan for the project, while the rest of the amount is being arranged by WAPDA through loans and from its resources, they said.

The Project is being carried out in various phases, wherein the generating units are to be refurbished by closing down one tunnel (two generating units) at a time. Refurbishment of the first two units had already been completed in 2022, while refurbishment of all 10 generating units is likely to be accomplished by the year 2027-28 in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, WAPDA has also awarded contract Package III C amounting to $ 6.28729 million for the design and supply of two 220 KV, 168.75 MVA Generator Step-up (GSU) Transformers for Unit No. 9 and 10 of Mangla Refurbishment Project.

\395

Related Topics

Loan WAPDA France Euro All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in th ..

Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match

9 minutes ago
 SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Im ..

SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..

22 minutes ago
 Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

3 hours ago
 Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

14 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

14 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

14 hours ago
 ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

15 hours ago
 N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-see ..

N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan