Mango farmers advised for timely irrigation of orchards

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The agriculture experts have advised the mango farmers to ensure timely irrigation of their orchards due to harsh weather conditions.

A spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Thursday that the heat wave could affect the mango plants and its fruits. Therefore the growers should take extraordinary care for their mango orchards and ensure their timely irrigation which is essential for full growth of the fruit.

He said that the irrigation should be done after every 12 to 14 days by keeping soil and climate conditions in view.

He said that fruit fly can also attack the mango plants. Hence, the farmers should adopt pest control measures to protect their crops during the current fruiting season.

He said that the farmers should install six bait traps per acre by using poison-soaked cotton to counter the fruit fly threat.

The bait should be replaced after every 15 days until harvest of the mango crop, he added.

He said that the fallen fruit should be collected and buried in the soil to break the pest’s life cycle.

The farmers should also ensure a spray mixture of 200 grams zinc sulfate and 1 kilogram urea per 100 liters of water to prevent fruit blackening and deformities.

He said that there is a risk of anthracnose (fungal infection) and fruit stem rot from fruit formation to harvest particularly after rainfall. In such cases, the farmers should apply at least two fungicidal sprays when needed, he added.

He also urged the mango growers to strictly follow guidelines and recommendations of agriculture department to ensure a healthy and productive yield.