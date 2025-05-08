Open Menu

China Concerned Over Current Developments Between India And Pakistan: Lin Jian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 08:49 PM

China concerned over current developments between India and Pakistan: Lin Jian

China is concerned over the current developments between India and Pakistan and urges both sides to act in larger interest of peace and stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian said on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) China is concerned over the current developments between India and Pakistan and urges both sides to act in larger interest of peace and stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian said on Thursday.

"We have shared China's position yesterday on the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan. China is concerned over the current developments," he said during his routine briefing.

He said, India and Pakistan are and will always be each other's neighbors.

They are both China's neighbors as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism.

"We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, observe international law, including the UN Charter, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation," he added.

Lin Jian said, China stands ready to work with the rest of the international community to continue playing a constructive role in easing the current tensions.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables re ..

Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables recovered

5 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi BISE exams scheduled for May 9 cancelle ..

Rawalpindi BISE exams scheduled for May 9 cancelled

5 minutes ago
 IHC removes objections on petitions of PTI founde ..

IHC removes objections on petitions of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

5 minutes ago
 Mango farmers advised for timely irrigation of orc ..

Mango farmers advised for timely irrigation of orchards

5 minutes ago
 JKNF calls for defusing tensions & resolving Kashm ..

JKNF calls for defusing tensions & resolving Kashmir issue

5 minutes ago
 China concerned over current developments between ..

China concerned over current developments between India and Pakistan: Lin Jian

2 minutes ago
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.48 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.48 billion

20 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority cracks down on unsafe meat

Punjab Food Authority cracks down on unsafe meat

2 minutes ago
 Securities and Exchanges of Commission of Pakistan ..

Securities and Exchanges of Commission of Pakistan registers 2,956 new companies ..

2 minutes ago
 Indian aggression: Edhi Foundation Lahore cancels ..

Indian aggression: Edhi Foundation Lahore cancels staff leaves

2 minutes ago
 Rallies held to express solidarity with Pak armed ..

Rallies held to express solidarity with Pak armed forces

2 minutes ago
 India's aggressive designs push South Asia into br ..

India's aggressive designs push South Asia into brink of war

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World