China concerned over current developments between India and Pakistan: Lin Jian

(@FahadShabbir)

China is concerned over the current developments between India and Pakistan and urges both sides to act in larger interest of peace and stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian said on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) China is concerned over the current developments between India and Pakistan and urges both sides to act in larger interest of peace and stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian said on Thursday.

"We have shared China's position yesterday on the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan. China is concerned over the current developments," he said during his routine briefing.

He said, India and Pakistan are and will always be each other's neighbors.

They are both China's neighbors as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism.

"We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, observe international law, including the UN Charter, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation," he added.

Lin Jian said, China stands ready to work with the rest of the international community to continue playing a constructive role in easing the current tensions.

APP/asg