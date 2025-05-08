Commissioner urges public not to pay heed to rumours

Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak on Thursday urged the public neither to pay heed to rumours about untoward incidents nor to forward them to others without confirmation

He said the authorities concerned immediately reached at Marir Chowk when after a rumour about the crashing of a drone.

However, on investigation, the rumour proved to be false.

He against requested the citizens to follow official pages of the District Administration Rawalpindi for verified news.