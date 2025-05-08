Open Menu

Commissioner Urges Public Not To Pay Heed To Rumours

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 08:43 PM

Commissioner urges public not to pay heed to rumours

Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak on Thursday urged the public neither to pay heed to rumours about untoward incidents nor to forward them to others without confirmation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak on Thursday urged the public neither to pay heed to rumours about untoward incidents nor to forward them to others without confirmation.

He said the authorities concerned immediately reached at Marir Chowk when after a rumour about the crashing of a drone.

However, on investigation, the rumour proved to be false.

He against requested the citizens to follow official pages of the District Administration Rawalpindi for verified news.

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.48 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.48 billion

15 minutes ago
 India's aggressive designs push South Asia into br ..

India's aggressive designs push South Asia into brink of war

6 minutes ago
 UNICEF team meets KP Health Adviser

UNICEF team meets KP Health Adviser

6 minutes ago
 Ministry committed to strengthening agriculture fo ..

Ministry committed to strengthening agriculture for a green Pakistan: Minister o ..

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad's CDA Hospital performs Pakistan's first ..

Islamabad's CDA Hospital performs Pakistan's first robotic bariatric surgery

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan must reckon hidden costs of coal power: E ..

Pakistan must reckon hidden costs of coal power: Experts

6 minutes ago
FCCI President, Commerce Minister discusses tariff ..

FCCI President, Commerce Minister discusses tariff Reforms export facilitation

2 minutes ago
 Dera police arrest criminal in theft cases

Dera police arrest criminal in theft cases

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner urges public not to pay heed to rumou ..

Commissioner urges public not to pay heed to rumours

3 minutes ago
 AC Lalian cracks down on illegally operated petrol ..

AC Lalian cracks down on illegally operated petrol agency & pump

3 minutes ago
 Indian aggression: IG Punjab orders to beef-up sec ..

Indian aggression: IG Punjab orders to beef-up security across province

3 minutes ago
 ACS South Punjab visits livestock farm in Cholista ..

ACS South Punjab visits livestock farm in Cholistan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan