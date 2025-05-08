Commissioner Urges Public Not To Pay Heed To Rumours
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 08:43 PM
Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak on Thursday urged the public neither to pay heed to rumours about untoward incidents nor to forward them to others without confirmation
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak on Thursday urged the public neither to pay heed to rumours about untoward incidents nor to forward them to others without confirmation.
He said the authorities concerned immediately reached at Marir Chowk when after a rumour about the crashing of a drone.
However, on investigation, the rumour proved to be false.
He against requested the citizens to follow official pages of the District Administration Rawalpindi for verified news.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.48 billion
India's aggressive designs push South Asia into brink of war
UNICEF team meets KP Health Adviser
Ministry committed to strengthening agriculture for a green Pakistan: Minister o ..
Islamabad's CDA Hospital performs Pakistan's first robotic bariatric surgery
Pakistan must reckon hidden costs of coal power: Experts
FCCI President, Commerce Minister discusses tariff Reforms export facilitation
Dera police arrest criminal in theft cases
Commissioner urges public not to pay heed to rumours
AC Lalian cracks down on illegally operated petrol agency & pump
Indian aggression: IG Punjab orders to beef-up security across province
ACS South Punjab visits livestock farm in Cholistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India's aggressive designs push South Asia into brink of war6 minutes ago
-
UNICEF team meets KP Health Adviser6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan must reckon hidden costs of coal power: Experts6 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest criminal in theft cases2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges public not to pay heed to rumours3 minutes ago
-
AC Lalian cracks down on illegally operated petrol agency & pump3 minutes ago
-
Indian aggression: IG Punjab orders to beef-up security across province3 minutes ago
-
ACS South Punjab visits livestock farm in Cholistan9 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise to deal with emergency situations held at Murree9 minutes ago
-
Proposal for establishing KP languages academy supported9 minutes ago
-
FAPUASA demands increase in higher education budget in FY 2025-269 minutes ago
-
District departments start mock exercises9 minutes ago