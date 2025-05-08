Rawalpindi BISE Exams Scheduled For May 9 Cancelled
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 08:46 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Following the directives from the Punjab government, the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) has postponed all examinations and practical tests scheduled for Friday, May 9, 2025.
The notification issued on Thursday will affect all Intermediate Part-I written papers and Matric Part-I practical papers.
According to the details, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Chairman Board said that a revised schedule for the exams will be announced later.
"Candidates will be formally notified through official channels once new dates are finalized", he said.
The Board's spokesman, Arsalan Cheema has advised the students to regularly check the board's official website and media for updates regarding the rescheduled examinations.
The Punjab government has already announced immediate closure of all educational institutions across the province.
