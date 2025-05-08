Open Menu

Rawalpindi BISE Exams Scheduled For May 9 Cancelled

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 08:46 PM

Rawalpindi BISE exams scheduled for May 9 cancelled

Following the directives from the Punjab government, the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has postponed all examinations and practical tests scheduled for Friday, May 9, 2025

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Following the directives from the Punjab government, the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) has postponed all examinations and practical tests scheduled for Friday, May 9, 2025.

The notification issued on Thursday will affect all Intermediate Part-I written papers and Matric Part-I practical papers.

According to the details, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Chairman Board said that a revised schedule for the exams will be announced later.

"Candidates will be formally notified through official channels once new dates are finalized", he said.

The Board's spokesman, Arsalan Cheema has advised the students to regularly check the board's official website and media for updates regarding the rescheduled examinations.

The Punjab government has already announced immediate closure of all educational institutions across the province.

Recent Stories

Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables re ..

Nine members of criminal gang busted, valuables recovered

5 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi BISE exams scheduled for May 9 cancelle ..

Rawalpindi BISE exams scheduled for May 9 cancelled

5 minutes ago
 IHC removes objections on petitions of PTI founde ..

IHC removes objections on petitions of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

5 minutes ago
 Mango farmers advised for timely irrigation of orc ..

Mango farmers advised for timely irrigation of orchards

5 minutes ago
 JKNF calls for defusing tensions & resolving Kashm ..

JKNF calls for defusing tensions & resolving Kashmir issue

5 minutes ago
 China concerned over current developments between ..

China concerned over current developments between India and Pakistan: Lin Jian

2 minutes ago
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.48 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.48 billion

20 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority cracks down on unsafe meat

Punjab Food Authority cracks down on unsafe meat

2 minutes ago
 Securities and Exchanges of Commission of Pakistan ..

Securities and Exchanges of Commission of Pakistan registers 2,956 new companies ..

3 minutes ago
 Indian aggression: Edhi Foundation Lahore cancels ..

Indian aggression: Edhi Foundation Lahore cancels staff leaves

3 minutes ago
 Rallies held to express solidarity with Pak armed ..

Rallies held to express solidarity with Pak armed forces

3 minutes ago
 India's aggressive designs push South Asia into br ..

India's aggressive designs push South Asia into brink of war

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Education